In the United States, a 16-year-old teenager carried out a shooting at a school: 3 children were killed, and there are wounded

In the U.S. state of Oregon, a 16-year-old teenager opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in the city of Bend. Three children aged 5, 8, and 11 were killed in the attack. The attacker himself was shot dead by a local resident. BBC reports this, citing police, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, the teenager entered the educational institution on Thursday afternoon. To get inside, he fired a rifle at the locks on the doors.

The first reports to police came from eyewitnesses who said that an armed boy had fired at a car. Later, law enforcement received calls about a shooting directly at the school.

The attacker was stopped by a local resident

According to police, one of the eyewitnesses pursued the teenager to the school and shot him. The first law enforcement officers arrived at the scene three minutes after the attack was reported.

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In addition to those killed, 2 people are known to have been injured. A seven-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher were hospitalized in critical condition.

The attacker's identity has not yet been disclosed. It is also unknown whether he was affiliated with the educational institution.

On Friday, all schools in the city of Bend were closed. Local authorities said that the community needed time to recover from the tragedy.

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