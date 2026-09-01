In the United States, a 17-year-old girl was charged with aiding an attack on a mosque in which 3 people were killed

A grand jury in North Carolina indicted a 17-year-old girl for aiding and abetting a shooting at a mosque in San Diego on May 18, in which 3 people were killed. Reuters reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to investigators, Sarah Lindsey Santiago recorded the attack and shared footage of the shooting during a livestream. She was arrested last week, and on August 31 was charged with 3 counts related to the killings and 1 count of conspiracy.

Man in Montana kills eight relatives, including four children, during family dinner – AP

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill explained that the case was decided to be handled at the state level because North Carolina law allows the girl to be tried as an adult. If convicted, she could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The victims helped prevent an even greater number of casualties

At the time of the attack, 140 children were present at the school at the mosque. The victims—51-year-old security guard Amin Abdullah, 78-year-old caretaker Mansour Kazisi, and 57-year-old Nadir Awad—are credited with actions that helped prevent further violence.

According to investigators, the attack was carried out by 18-year-old Caleb Vasquez and 17-year-old Kane Clark. While fleeing the scene, they took their own lives in a car.

Investigators also claim that the attackers planned to attack a Jewish temple and a high school, most of whose students are African American.

In Sweden, a young man came to a school with a machete and killed a 17-year-old girl