In the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack

On July 19, two people were injured in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Around four in the morning, an enemy drone exploded after flying into the window of a private house. As a result, two men, aged 28 and 34, were injured. - the report says.

It is noted that the victims were hospitalized in moderate condition. Doctors diagnosed them with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, and one of them had a shrapnel wound to the shin. The necessary medical care was provided.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as on Russian attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Means for destroying the occupier and long-range strikes were discussed.

Five people were rescued from burning apartments in Odesa, one rescued woman died: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences