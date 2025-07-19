$41.870.05
In the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

In Kherson, two men, aged 28 and 34, were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on a private house. They were hospitalized with blast and craniocerebral injuries; one was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the shin.

In the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack

On July 19, two people were injured in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Around four in the morning, an enemy drone exploded after flying into the window of a private house. As a result, two men, aged 28 and 34, were injured.

- the report says.

It is noted that the victims were hospitalized in moderate condition. Doctors diagnosed them with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, and one of them had a shrapnel wound to the shin. The necessary medical care was provided.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as on Russian attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Means for destroying the occupier and long-range strikes were discussed.

