In the "DPR", the occupiers introduced a state of emergency due to strikes on the thermal power plant

A state of emergency has been declared in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, in the so-called "DPR". The reason was extensive damage to key energy infrastructure facilities, including the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska TPPs, as a result of an attack aimed at the region's energy system. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA with reference to a "DPR" document, writes UNN.

Details

According to the decree of the occupation "head" of the region, Denis Pushilin, the state of emergency was introduced after the energy system of the occupied territory suffered significant damage.

The document regulating the introduction of the state of emergency refers to the disabling of two powerful thermal power plants that supplied electricity to most of the region, the damaged facilities: Zuyivska TPP and Starobeshevska TPP.

Part. "Birds of Madyar" attacked key TPPs in occupied Donetsk region: Brovdi announced a "blackout in the swamps"