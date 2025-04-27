In the Black Sea, Russia is holding a missile carrier with "Calibers"

Russia continues to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. The threat of shelling for Ukraine has not yet disappeared. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 27.04.2025, a hostile ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian missile carriers also continue to be on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. - the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, 3 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 8 vessels, 3 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

