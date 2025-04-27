In the Black Sea, Russia is holding a missile carrier with "Calibers"

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 21882 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 44585 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 31679 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 82879 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 53884 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 46230 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49965 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52774 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41504 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40958 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 21877 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 28886 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 65613 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 57584 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 61681 views
In the Black Sea, Russia is holding a missile carrier with "Calibers"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

In the Black Sea, an enemy ship with Kalibr-type missiles was recorded. The total salvo is up to 6 missiles, the threat of shelling for Ukraine remains.

In the Black Sea, Russia is holding a missile carrier with "Calibers"

Russia continues to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. The threat of shelling for Ukraine has not yet disappeared. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.  

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 27.04.2025, a hostile ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian missile carriers also continue to be on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

- the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, 3 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 8 vessels, 3 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
United States
