In Sweden, a Russian dry cargo vessel was detained on suspicion of espionage but released within a day

Swedish authorities detained a dry cargo vessel near the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea over suspicions of possible links to Russian intelligence. However, on the morning of November 1, the vessel was allowed to continue its journey. Swedish TV channel TV4 reported this, writes UNN.

Details

According to journalists, the company that owns the dry cargo vessel has a representative office in Russian Kaliningrad. The vessel's entire crew consists of Russian citizens recruited there.

Swedish law enforcement officers were checking the vessel's possible involvement in the activities of Russian special services. In particular, attention was drawn to other ships belonging to the same company that had previously been mentioned in investigations into the appearance of unidentified drones over European countries.

Vessels may have been used to launch drones

According to one version, some of the company's vessels may have served as floating platforms for launching drones near European countries.

At the same time, there is currently no confirmed evidence that the detained dry cargo vessel itself was used for such operations.

After the inspection, Swedish authorities allowed the vessel to leave the Gotland area and continue its route.

The reasons for the decision to release the dry cargo vessel and the results of the inspection have not been disclosed in detail.

In Sweden, Sviatash, a former Ukrainian lawmaker convicted in Ukraine, was detained