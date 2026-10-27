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In Sweden, Sviatash, a former Ukrainian lawmaker convicted in Ukraine, was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Dmytro Sviatash was detained at Arlanda Airport and placed in the custody of the Migration Agency. He is challenging possible extradition to Ukraine.

In Sweden, Sviatash, a former Ukrainian lawmaker convicted in Ukraine, was detained

Swedish police detained former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Dmytro Sviatash, who was sentenced in absentia in Ukraine to 12 years in prison. This was reported by Expressen, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Sviatash is currently being held at the Swedish Migration Agency’s detention centre in Märsta.

He arrived in Sweden last week and landed at Arlanda Airport on Thursday.

According to his lawyer, Mark Safaryan, Sviatash came to attend a Stevie Wonder concert in Stockholm.

During passport control, Dmytro Sviatash was detained by border police and denied entry.

Dmytro Sviatash holds both Russian and Ukrainian citizenship, but reportedly presented a Ukrainian passport at border control.

According to the lawyer, the official reason for the entry ban is a Polish decision banning re-entry, which was allegedly entered into the joint database of the Schengen countries.

However, Safaryan believes that the ban has a political basis. The lawyer also called his client "one of the most wanted people in Ukraine."

In the appeal, the lawyer states that Dmytro Sviatash opposes his extradition to Ukraine.

Ex-MP Svyatash sentenced in absentia to 12 years10.06.24, 11:31 • 23777 views

Olga Rozgon

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