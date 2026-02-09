In Spain, train drivers began a three-day strike after fatal railway accidents

$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 8330 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 16214 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 33338 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 35947 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 34501 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 34119 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25798 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17530 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13160 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 12783 views
New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prisonFebruary 8, 11:56 PM • 7932 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 12723 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 11039 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 6190 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 40776 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 62373 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 79917 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 73727 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 73391 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
United States
Ukraine
Village
Europe
China
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 6236 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 30375 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 44102 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 45304 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 53687 views
In Spain, train drivers began a three-day strike after fatal railway accidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Train drivers in Spain began a three-day strike due to unsatisfactory safety conditions after two fatal accidents in January. The action by the Semaf union led to train service disruptions.

In Spain, train drivers began a three-day strike after fatal railway accidents

Train services in Spain were disrupted on Monday as drivers began a three-day strike to protest safety conditions after two fatal accidents in January. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The action, led by the main drivers' union Semaf, was announced after 46 people died in a high-speed train derailment in Andalusia, and another person died in an accident in Catalonia two days later. Transport Minister Oscar Puente held inconclusive talks with unions over the weekend in an attempt to avert the strike.

"This prolonged deterioration of railway safety is unacceptable," Semaf said.

The strikes added to the chaotic state of railway services in recent weeks following the January accidents.

In Barcelona and the surrounding Catalonia region, commuter trains have been regularly delayed or canceled since the January 20 accident, as tracks are inspected and repaired. Freight traffic to France, as well as to the ports of Barcelona and Valencia, has also been affected.

In Spain, trains transport an average of about 1.4 million passengers per day across approximately 5,000 journeys. The country has over 3,000 kilometers of high-speed railways, making it the second-largest network in the world, according to infrastructure operator Adif.

Storm "Marta" devastates fields in Spain and Portugal: agricultural losses reach hundreds of millions of euros07.02.26, 20:28 • 5460 views

High-speed trains have been significantly affected after the January 18 accident in Andalusia, as speeds have been reduced, increasing travel times. Trains are forced to move slower when drivers report safety issues on tracks that require inspection.

The railway crisis has intensified political pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government. Catalonia is one of the prime minister's main electoral regions.

Commuter trains in Spain are operated by the state-owned company Renfe, which is also the main operator of high-speed services. Another state-owned company, Adif, controls the railway infrastructure. Ouigo, controlled by the French state, and Iryo, owned by the Italian state, also operate high-speed services.

Fourth train accident in Spain in a week: commuter train collides with crane23.01.26, 00:35 • 4296 views

