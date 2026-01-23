$43.180.08
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 16753 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 16501 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 03:45 PM • 17655 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 17879 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17025 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17362 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33150 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15860 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16368 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 13984 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 19489 views
Fourth train accident in Spain in a week: commuter train collides with crane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In Spain, a commuter train collided with a crane boom, causing minor injuries to six passengers. This is the fourth train accident in the country in a week, which has caused dissatisfaction among railway workers.

Fourth train accident in Spain in a week: commuter train collides with crane

A series of large-scale railway incidents in Spain continued with an accident in the Murcia region, where a passenger train rammed a crane boom. The country's Ministry of Transport confirmed the incident, which occurred against the backdrop of growing dissatisfaction among railway workers due to the critical state of safety on the tracks. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred near the port city of Cartagena, when the boom of a crane used for street lighting maintenance unexpectedly extended onto the railway territory. The moving part of the mechanism shattered the windows of a passing suburban train. As a result of the collision, six passengers sustained minor injuries, but the train remained on the tracks, which helped avoid a greater number of casualties.

Black week for Spanish railways

This incident was the fourth serious incident in the last seven days. The deadliest was the disaster in Andalusia, where a high-speed train collision resulted in the death of at least 43 people.

New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injured21.01.26, 03:20 • 17056 views

In addition, on Tuesday near Barcelona, a wall collapsed onto the tracks due to heavy rains, causing a train to derail and the death of the driver. Another accident on the same day was recorded in the northeastern part of Catalonia.

Reaction of authorities and trade unions

Minister of Transport Oscar Puente confirmed that the cause of the latest accident was the intrusion of construction equipment into the train movement zone. At the same time, the main trade union of train drivers has already announced preparations for a nationwide strike. Railway workers demand an immediate review of safety standards and increased control over infrastructure facilities to stop the wave of deadly accidents. 

Spanish train drivers announce nationwide strike over series of fatal accidents22.01.26, 03:00 • 3166 views

Stepan Haftko

