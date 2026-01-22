$43.180.08
Tags
Authors
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Spanish train drivers announce nationwide strike over series of fatal accidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Spanish train drivers' union has announced a three-day strike from February 9 to 11, demanding safety measures on the railway. The decision was made after three train derailments that resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, including train drivers.

Spanish train drivers announce nationwide strike over series of fatal accidents

Spain's largest train drivers' union has announced a three-day nationwide strike, which will last from February 9 to 11. The main demand of the railway workers is the immediate implementation of measures to ensure safety on the railway. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to protest was made after three consecutive train derailments within 48 hours, which led to the death of dozens of people, including two train drivers.

Chronology of railway disasters

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday in Gelida, near Barcelona. A commuter train derailed due to the collapse of a retaining wall during heavy rains. As a result of the accident, the train driver died, and four other passengers were seriously injured.

Train disaster with 41 dead in Spain: Ministry of Internal Affairs ruled out sabotage20.01.26, 17:48 • 3750 views

This tragedy was preceded by a large-scale disaster on Sunday near Adamuz, in the southern province of Cordoba. The collision of two trains became one of the deadliest railway accidents in Europe in recent years. The tragedy claimed 43 lives, including one of the train drivers.

Course of investigation into the causes of accidents

Experts and representatives of investigative teams reported the discovery of a large fragment of equipment near the accident site in Adamuz. This is probably part of the train's running gear, which specialists were looking for to establish the exact causes of the collision.

New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injured21.01.26, 03:20 • 16834 views

Spanish Minister of Transport Oscar Puente confirmed that the found fragment has already been analyzed and documented. According to the preliminary version of the investigation, structural details could have flown into the stream during a powerful impact from the collision of trains.

Train drivers emphasize that the state of railway infrastructure and safety systems needs radical renewal to prevent similar disasters in the future. 

One of Europe's largest accidents: at least 40 dead in Spain after train collision - Reuters19.01.26, 20:49 • 3728 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Reuters
Spain
Europe