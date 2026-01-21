$43.180.08
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 16041 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 17061 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 28934 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 23798 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 35806 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 22960 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28249 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25637 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25699 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

A commuter train derailed near Barcelona, killing one person and injuring 14. The cause was likely the collapse of a retaining wall due to heavy rains.

New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injured

A train accident occurred in Spain near Barcelona: one person died and at least 14 were injured. This was reported by the Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the commuter train crashed near the town of Gelida, located about a 35-minute drive from Barcelona.

Spanish railway operator ADIF said a retaining wall likely collapsed due to heavy rains that swept through Spain's northeastern region this week.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that commuter train traffic on this line has been canceled.

Recall

On January 18, near Adamuz, not far from Cordoba, two high-speed trains derailed, killing 42 people.

Train disaster with 41 dead in Spain: Ministry of Internal Affairs ruled out sabotage20.01.26, 17:48 • 3058 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Road traffic accident
Spain