New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injured

A train accident occurred in Spain near Barcelona: one person died and at least 14 were injured. This was reported by the Associated Press, informs UNN.

It is noted that the commuter train crashed near the town of Gelida, located about a 35-minute drive from Barcelona.

Spanish railway operator ADIF said a retaining wall likely collapsed due to heavy rains that swept through Spain's northeastern region this week. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that commuter train traffic on this line has been canceled.

On January 18, near Adamuz, not far from Cordoba, two high-speed trains derailed, killing 42 people.

