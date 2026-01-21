New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injured
Kyiv • UNN
A commuter train derailed near Barcelona, killing one person and injuring 14. The cause was likely the collapse of a retaining wall due to heavy rains.
A train accident occurred in Spain near Barcelona: one person died and at least 14 were injured. This was reported by the Associated Press, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the commuter train crashed near the town of Gelida, located about a 35-minute drive from Barcelona.
Spanish railway operator ADIF said a retaining wall likely collapsed due to heavy rains that swept through Spain's northeastern region this week.
It is indicated that commuter train traffic on this line has been canceled.
Recall
On January 18, near Adamuz, not far from Cordoba, two high-speed trains derailed, killing 42 people.
