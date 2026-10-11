In Slovakia, two Ukrainians have been placed on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering a man

Slovak police have identified two suspects in the murder of a man that occurred at the end of September in the Vajnory district of Bratislava. According to the investigation, two Ukrainian citizens may be involved in the crime; they left the country after the incident. They have been placed on an international wanted list, Bratislavaden.sk reports, writes UNN.

Details

They are a 39-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman. Slovak law enforcement authorities believe they were involved in the attack that resulted in the man's death.

According to preliminary investigative data, the incident occurred on the evening of September 27 on Rybničná Street in Bratislava. A conflict arose between the participants and escalated into a physical confrontation. During the altercation, the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

The suspects left Slovakia

According to police, the attackers used a kitchen knife. The injuries sustained by the victim proved fatal, and the man died at the scene.

Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028

The body of the deceased was discovered the following morning, September 28, at approximately 07:00. It was lying on the lawn in front of a residential building in the Vajnory district.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers identified the alleged participants in the attack. However, by the time they were identified, the suspects had already left Slovakia, and they were therefore placed on an international wanted list.

The whereabouts of the wanted individuals are currently unknown. There is no information yet about their detention or possible extradition.

Ukrainian woman detained in Kazakhstan at Russia’s request released – she is returning to Odesa