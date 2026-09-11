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Some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine are without power due to Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine are without power due to hostilities. Energy workers are restoring the networks; restrictions on electricity supply are not expected.

Some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine are without power due to Russian shelling

As of the morning of September 11, some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine remain without electricity due to hostilities and Russian shelling. Energy workers are carrying out restoration work wherever the security situation permits. The Ministry of Energy reports this, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions were without power in the morning. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits

- the statement reads.

No power supply restrictions are forecast for today. In the event of changes, consumers are advised to follow information on the official resources of distribution system operators.

Consumers are also urged, where possible, to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply07.09.26, 09:56 • 28195 views

Olga Rozgon

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