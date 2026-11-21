In the Russian city of Tambov, a monument to participants in the war against Ukraine was unveiled on the grounds of the "Sonechko" kindergarten. The monument, featuring the symbols Z, O, and V, became the first memorial of its kind in the Russian Federation to be installed directly at a preschool institution. The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The monument consists of a red star with the letters Z, O, and V and two plaques depicting white cranes and Russian servicemen.

The opening ceremony was attended by kindergarten pupils, teachers, local officials, war supporters, and Russian servicemen who took part in combat operations against Ukraine.

Natalia Polunina, deputy head of the Tambov administration, said that by installing the monument, the children and educators were allegedly contributing to a shared victory.

Children were told about the war against Ukraine

One of the invited servicemen, Mykola Artemov, who arrived at the ceremony in a wheelchair, urged the kindergarten pupils to be proud of the history of the so-called "SMO."

The institution's director, Svitlana Lyubimova, said that the staff found the idea for the monument online, after which it was supported by the local authorities.

According to official Russian data, about 3,500 commemorative plaques and more than 1,120 monuments to participants in the war against Ukraine have already been installed in the Russian Federation.

In addition, 363 streets, 118 alleys and squares, and 133 educational institutions have been named after them.

More than 90% of Russians do not consider Russia guilty of the destruction of Ukraine – sociologists have declared a "moral catastrophe"