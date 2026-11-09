In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emerged

In Russia’s Rostov region, a bridge over the Mius River on the R-280 highway was hit. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

Footage of the drones’ direct strike on the crossing was published online. The released videos show a direct hit on the structures of the road bridge.

For unknown reasons, construction equipment in the area of the bridge was also damaged — one of the posts said.

The strike on the bridge over the Mius River in the Rostov region. An important logistics route for Russia’s army said former head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Lieutenant of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Andrii Kovalenko

We remind you

On the night of Sunday, November 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov, 164 Shahed-type strike UAVs (112 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

A tank at an oil-loading terminal caught fire in Rostov