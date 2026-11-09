In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emerged
Kyiv • UNN
In Russia’s Rostov Region, drones hit a bridge over the Mius River on an important logistics route. Construction equipment was also damaged.
In Russia’s Rostov region, a bridge over the Mius River on the R-280 highway was hit. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.
Details
Footage of the drones’ direct strike on the crossing was published online. The released videos show a direct hit on the structures of the road bridge.
For unknown reasons, construction equipment in the area of the bridge was also damaged
The strike on the bridge over the Mius River in the Rostov region. An important logistics route for Russia’s army
We remind you
On the night of Sunday, November 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov, 164 Shahed-type strike UAVs (112 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.
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