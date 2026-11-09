In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emerged

$45.4451.04
ukenru
09:14 PM • 9130 views
The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killedPhoto
November 8, 04:19 PM • 20891 views
The Russians have strengthened their military presence in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, Zelenskyy says
November 8, 12:04 PM • 28338 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
November 8, 10:59 AM • 31648 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Exclusive
November 8, 09:28 AM • 30414 views
Astrological forecast for November 9–15: changes in government, new opportunities, and important decisions for all zodiac signs
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 45965 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
November 8, 05:20 AM • 40367 views
Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine
November 7, 11:19 PM • 56113 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
November 7, 10:21 PM • 43172 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
November 7, 08:29 PM • 50871 views
Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a program for free travel on Kyiv's surface public transportNovember 8, 03:11 PM • 7556 views
Following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, 45 people remain missingPhotoNovember 8, 03:26 PM • 4034 views
Russia is being turned into a military camp: the SZRU has revealed Putin’s new plansNovember 8, 03:35 PM • 7376 views
In the Kyiv region, a 14-year-old girl and two adults died due to a generator operating in a basementNovember 8, 03:48 PM • 10483 views
In Amsterdam, 200,000 people took to the streets to protest the Dutch government's policy toward IsraelPhoto06:37 PM • 4922 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 25590 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 45965 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 69981 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 98029 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 71734 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Hakeem Jeffries
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 31856 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 34332 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 40048 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 41606 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 39095 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Technology
Kh-59
Starlink

In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Russia’s Rostov Region, drones hit a bridge over the Mius River on an important logistics route. Construction equipment was also damaged.

In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emerged

In Russia’s Rostov region, a bridge over the Mius River on the R-280 highway was hit. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

Footage of the drones’ direct strike on the crossing was published online. The released videos show a direct hit on the structures of the road bridge.

For unknown reasons, construction equipment in the area of the bridge was also damaged

— one of the posts said.

The strike on the bridge over the Mius River in the Rostov region. An important logistics route for Russia’s army

said former head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Lieutenant of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Andrii Kovalenko

We remind you

On the night of Sunday, November 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov, 164 Shahed-type strike UAVs (112 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

A tank at an oil-loading terminal caught fire in Rostov14.10.26, 01:50 • 6195 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Explosions