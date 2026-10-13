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In Rivne, Russian drone struck city center: educational institution was hit, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

An enemy UAV strike on an educational institution building was recorded in the city center. There are casualties, and the building sustained significant damage.

In Rivne, Russian drone struck city center: educational institution was hit, there are casualties

An enemy drone strike was recorded in Rivne, hitting a building of an educational institution. There is extensive damage and people have been injured. This was reported in a video posted on social media by Rivne Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Koval on October 13, UNN writes.

A UAV has struck in the city center. A building of an educational institution. All services are on site. We are working. There is extensive damage. There are people injured

- Koval said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and more than hundred drones - how many destroyed and how many hit13.10.26, 08:16 • 3502 views

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