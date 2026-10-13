In Rivne, Russian drone struck city center: educational institution was hit, there are casualties

An enemy drone strike was recorded in Rivne, hitting a building of an educational institution. There is extensive damage and people have been injured. This was reported in a video posted on social media by Rivne Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Koval on October 13, UNN writes.

A UAV has struck in the city center. A building of an educational institution. All services are on site. We are working. There is extensive damage. There are people injured - Koval said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and more than hundred drones - how many destroyed and how many hit