In Poltava, a drone struck private homes: one person was killed and others were injured

In Poltava, on the evening of Saturday, October 17, an enemy UAV struck an area of private residential houses. This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one person is known to have been killed, while two others were injured.

Four private houses were damaged. The aftermath is still being dealt with. Information is being уточнено - Diakivnych stated.

He called on residents of Poltava and the region to remain in safe places until the air-raid alert is lifted.

Previously

On October 15, as a result of a Russian attack in Poltava, three people were injured, including a 38-year-old man who sustained moderately severe injuries. A school building, an apartment building and three private houses, an administrative building, and four cars were also damaged.

Russian attack destroyed Nova Poshta sorting terminal in Poltava