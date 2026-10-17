In Poltava, a drone struck private homes: one person was killed and others were injured

$44.8950.31
ukenru
08:12 PM • 10382 views
Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts
05:08 PM • 21033 views
In Moldova, Ukrainian border guards and a civilian who crossed the Dniester were detainedVideo
October 17, 03:02 PM • 30357 views
Russia is trying to make Ukraine’s major cities uninhabitable - The Guardian
October 17, 01:34 PM • 41398 views
European Commissioner Kubilius called the production of Fire Point ballistic missiles and the development of Freyja an important changeVideo
October 17, 12:17 PM • 24212 views
Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja anti-ballistic project - Zelenskyy
October 17, 11:59 AM • 22073 views
Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet in the near future - Zelenskyy
October 17, 11:24 AM • 20686 views
Diesel deal is the first step: Zelenskyy believes that the lifting of sanctions against russia will continue
October 17, 11:13 AM • 17212 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 31671 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
October 17, 10:50 AM • 15558 views
Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.2m/s
99%
751mm
Popular news
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 22467 views
Europe does not support lifting sanctions on Russia over the Diesel Deal — ZelenskyyOctober 17, 12:33 PM • 10608 views
Massive student protests erupted in Italy: more than 400,000 people took to the streetsOctober 17, 02:39 PM • 10451 views
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is receiving additional ammunition for F-16sOctober 17, 02:49 PM • 5576 views
Electricity consumption restriction schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 18 — Ukrenergo05:44 PM • 8426 views
Publications
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 31669 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 37486 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 37537 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 62799 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 57653 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 22571 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 27698 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 24898 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 23820 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 22680 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

In Poltava, a drone struck private homes: one person was killed and others were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

In Poltava, one person was killed and two others injured after an enemy UAV struck. Four private homes were damaged.

In Poltava, a drone struck private homes: one person was killed and others were injured

In Poltava, on the evening of Saturday, October 17, an enemy UAV struck an area of private residential houses. This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one person is known to have been killed, while two others were injured.

Four private houses were damaged. The aftermath is still being dealt with. Information is being уточнено

- Diakivnych stated.

He called on residents of Poltava and the region to remain in safe places until the air-raid alert is lifted.

Previously

On October 15, as a result of a Russian attack in Poltava, three people were injured, including a 38-year-old man who sustained moderately severe injuries. A school building, an apartment building and three private houses, an administrative building, and four cars were also damaged.

Russian attack destroyed Nova Poshta sorting terminal in Poltava31.07.26, 23:23 • 3774 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Poltava