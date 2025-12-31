$42.390.17
In Poland, a Ukrainian became a victim of an attack due to his nationality - ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

A citizen of Ukraine was subjected to a group beating and insults on national grounds in the Polish city of Radom. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, reported serious bodily injuries to the victim and his hospitalization.

In Poland, a Ukrainian became a victim of an attack due to his nationality - ambassador

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, reported that a Ukrainian citizen became a victim of a group beating and insults on national grounds in the city of Radom. The diplomat wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to Bodnar, a Ukrainian citizen became a victim of a group attack after a domestic incident that was resolved without police involvement.

Despite this, he was subjected to physical violence, and during the attack, offensive remarks related to his national origin were made. As a result of the beating, he sustained severe bodily injuries and is in the hospital.

- said the diplomat.

Bodnar emphasized that Ukrainian citizens have the right to respect for their dignity and safety regardless of their country of residence, and any manifestations of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians are unacceptable and must receive a proper legal assessment.

I expect that the circumstances of this incident will be thoroughly and impartially investigated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice in accordance with the law, taking into account all the circumstances of the case, including the possible motive of national hatred.

- he stressed.

The Ambassador also added that the consular service of Ukraine in Poland is in constant working contact with Polish law enforcement agencies and receives the necessary information through official channels.

"Acts of violence against Ukrainian citizens abroad require an appropriate and consistent response," he summarized.

Recall

Wrocław police are investigating an attack on a 23-year-old Ukrainian citizen in September 2025. Teenagers lured the man through a fake profile, beat him, and drew Nazi symbols on his face.

Olga Rozgon

