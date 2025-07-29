In Poland, a drunk police officer threatened a taxi driver from Ukraine on national grounds
Kyiv • UNN
A 39-year-old officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Polish Police, while intoxicated, threatened a Ukrainian taxi driver in Radom. He has been charged with criminal threats based on national origin.
A 39-year-old officer of the Central Bureau of Police Investigation of Poland will face trial for threatening a Ukrainian taxi driver. This was reported by RMF24, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the incident occurred over the weekend in the city of Radom. The police officer, with 19 years of experience, was intoxicated. He has already been charged.
According to the investigation, the insults and threats directed at the Ukrainian were based on his nationality
A man was detained in Poland for spying for the Russian Federation11.06.25, 13:41 • 2848 views
It is indicated that the officer was held in custody until he sobered up. Later, he was charged with criminal threats. Later, the man was given a non-custodial preventive measure.
Threats are punishable by imprisonment for up to three years. The prosecutor's office does not rule out expanding the charges. This refers to threats on national grounds, for which the police officer may face a harsher punishment
Due to the incident, the Central Bureau of Police Investigation initiated an internal audit.
Recall
In early July, it became known that law enforcement officers of the Central Bureau of Police Investigation of Poland uncovered an international group suspected of brutal kidnappings of migrants for ransom. Four Ukrainians were detained as part of the gang.
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days23.06.25, 10:47 • 69261 view