In Poland, a drunk police officer threatened a taxi driver from Ukraine on national grounds

A 39-year-old officer of the Central Bureau of Police Investigation of Poland will face trial for threatening a Ukrainian taxi driver. This was reported by RMF24, informs UNN.

It is noted that the incident occurred over the weekend in the city of Radom. The police officer, with 19 years of experience, was intoxicated. He has already been charged.

According to the investigation, the insults and threats directed at the Ukrainian were based on his nationality - the police said.

It is indicated that the officer was held in custody until he sobered up. Later, he was charged with criminal threats. Later, the man was given a non-custodial preventive measure.

Threats are punishable by imprisonment for up to three years. The prosecutor's office does not rule out expanding the charges. This refers to threats on national grounds, for which the police officer may face a harsher punishment - the report says.

Due to the incident, the Central Bureau of Police Investigation initiated an internal audit.

