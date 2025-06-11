A man was detained in Poland for spying for the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Polish law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man suspected of spying for the Russian Federation. He was collecting information about critical defense facilities.
Polish law enforcement officers have detained a man suspected of collecting information for Russian intelligence services. This is stated in a statement by the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland, writes UNN.
The Mazowieckie branch of the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland reported the detention of 28-year-old Wiktor Z., who is suspected of transferring information to the Russian intelligence service that could harm the security of Poland
Details
The detention took place on June 4 at the initiative of the prosecutor, after which searches were conducted at several facilities in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship.
Wiktor Z. was charged with espionage under Article 130 of the Polish Criminal Code (espionage).
The investigation stated that from February 28, 2024 to April 30, 2025, the detainee collected and transmitted secret information about objects of critical defense importance.
The man faces a lengthy prison sentence - from eight years to life imprisonment. He is currently in custody for three months. According to the investigation, the suspect's actions were motivated by pro-Russian ideas.
Recall
In April 2025, Polish law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old citizen of Ukraine in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship on suspicion of espionage. He is accused of reconnaissance of military facilities.