In Odesa, officials of a company are suspected of helping Russia sell stolen Ukrainian grain

Law enforcement officers detained two officials of an Odesa-based enterprise suspected of assisting Russia in selling stolen Ukrainian wheat worth more than UAH 60 million. The grain’s origin was falsely attributed to Russia, and it was transported to the Russian Federation from temporarily occupied Mariupol. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, UNN reports.

Details

"Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the head of an Odesa-based enterprise and the head of its laboratory were notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, in 2024, a Russian company loaded 7,857 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat worth more than UAH 60 million onto the sanctioned vessel "Alfa M" at the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol. The grain was transported to the Russian port of Temryuk, where fictitious documents were prepared indicating that it was of Russian origin," the post says.

According to the investigation, to sell the grain further, representatives of the Russian Federation engaged officials of an Odesa-based enterprise that inspects the quality of and certifies agricultural products.

"Despite being aware of the wheat’s origin, they issued a laboratory report on its quality, concealing the true origin of the cargo. The wheat was subsequently delivered to Türkiye for processing. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the product’s further sale, including possible supplies to EU countries and Ukraine," the post says.

The two officials have now been detained by law enforcement officers. During searches of their homes and the enterprise’s office, investigators seized laboratory reports, documents, computer equipment and mobile phones.

"They are accused of aiding the aggressor state, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court ordered pretrial detention for both of them, with the possibility of bail. Under Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until their guilt is proven by a guilty verdict of a court," the post says.

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