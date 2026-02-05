In Odesa, a man used tear gas and stabbed a TCC serviceman

In Odesa, during a check of military registration documents, an unknown man attacked a TCC serviceman — he used tear gas and wounded him with a knife, after which he fled the scene; the victim is in the hospital, his condition is stable. This was reported by the Odesa Regional TCC and SP, writes UNN.

On the evening of February 4, in the city of Odesa, in the area of Mechnikova Street, during notification measures carried out by a joint group consisting of servicemen of the TCC and SP and the National Police of Ukraine, a citizen was lawfully requested to present military registration documents. In response, the person used tear gas and inflicted a knife wound on one of the servicemen, after which he disappeared from the scene. - the report says.

The serviceman was immediately taken to a medical facility for emergency care. He is currently under the supervision of doctors, and his condition is stable.

Law enforcement agencies have been notified of the attack. Primary investigative and search measures are underway to identify the attacker and bring him to justice.

The Odesa Regional TCC and SP emphasizes: intentional violence against servicemen during the performance of their official duties is a serious criminal offense and falls under the signs of crimes provided for, in particular, by Articles 114-1 and 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provide for strict criminal liability.

We call on citizens to strictly comply with the requirements of the law and refrain from any illegal actions against representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine. Attacks on servicemen are a direct threat to public safety and the state's defense capability and will have irreversible legal consequences. - commented the Odesa Regional TCC and SP.

