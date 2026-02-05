In Odesa, a man used tear gas and stabbed a TCC serviceman

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 12807 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 12608 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 15402 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 26293 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 56888 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 27226 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 26529 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21605 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14589 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14306 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
79%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residentsPhotoFebruary 5, 09:20 AM • 5996 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 19763 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 23963 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 11068 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 15215 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 12817 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 56904 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 65741 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 95693 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 95318 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 4836 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 15517 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 20046 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 42427 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 22262 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

In Odesa, a man used tear gas and stabbed a TCC serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

In Odesa, an unknown man attacked a TCC serviceman during a document check, using tear gas and inflicting a stab wound. The injured person was hospitalized, and his condition is stable.

In Odesa, a man used tear gas and stabbed a TCC serviceman

In Odesa, during a check of military registration documents, an unknown man attacked a TCC serviceman — he used tear gas and wounded him with a knife, after which he fled the scene; the victim is in the hospital, his condition is stable. This was reported by the Odesa Regional TCC and SP, writes UNN.

On the evening of February 4, in the city of Odesa, in the area of Mechnikova Street, during notification measures carried out by a joint group consisting of servicemen of the TCC and SP and the National Police of Ukraine, a citizen was lawfully requested to present military registration documents. In response, the person used tear gas and inflicted a knife wound on one of the servicemen, after which he disappeared from the scene.

- the report says.

The serviceman was immediately taken to a medical facility for emergency care. He is currently under the supervision of doctors, and his condition is stable.

Law enforcement agencies have been notified of the attack. Primary investigative and search measures are underway to identify the attacker and bring him to justice.

The Odesa Regional TCC and SP emphasizes: intentional violence against servicemen during the performance of their official duties is a serious criminal offense and falls under the signs of crimes provided for, in particular, by Articles 114-1 and 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provide for strict criminal liability.

We call on citizens to strictly comply with the requirements of the law and refrain from any illegal actions against representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine. Attacks on servicemen are a direct threat to public safety and the state's defense capability and will have irreversible legal consequences.

- commented the Odesa Regional TCC and SP.

In Lviv, a woman opened fire on military TCC and police officers: a minivan was damaged05.02.26, 12:09 • 4102 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa