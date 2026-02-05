In Lviv, a woman opened fire on military TCC and police officers: a minivan was damaged

Photo: Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Lviv, a woman opened fire on military personnel from the TCC and police officers. She was detained and notified of suspicion of hooliganism (Part 4, Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The incident occurred on Monday, February 2: a woman fired a traumatic pistol at a minivan carrying two police officers and servicemen from the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi ORTCC and SP. They were conducting public awareness activities regarding mobilization.

The woman also hit the minivan's window with the weapon.

Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for criminal liability for hooliganism committed with the use of firearms, cold weapons, or other objects specially adapted/prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 7 years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a man died in a TCC facility in the Lviv region. The official cause of death was diagnosed as alcohol poisoning.

At the same time, the Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police in the event of a person's search.