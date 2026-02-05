$43.170.02
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 118 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 642 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 4238 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 4528 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 4502 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 8866 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 17867 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 28027 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 21979 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 20892 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
In Lviv, a woman opened fire on military TCC and police officers: a minivan was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In Lviv, a woman fired a traumatic pistol at a minivan carrying police officers and TCC servicemen. She was detained and notified of suspicion of hooliganism.

In Lviv, a woman opened fire on military TCC and police officers: a minivan was damaged
Photo: Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Lviv, a woman opened fire on military personnel from the TCC and police officers. She was detained and notified of suspicion of hooliganism (Part 4, Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The incident occurred on Monday, February 2: a woman fired a traumatic pistol at a minivan carrying two police officers and servicemen from the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi ORTCC and SP. They were conducting public awareness activities regarding mobilization.

The woman also hit the minivan's window with the weapon.

Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for criminal liability for hooliganism committed with the use of firearms, cold weapons, or other objects specially adapted/prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 7 years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a man died in a TCC facility in the Lviv region. The official cause of death was diagnosed as alcohol poisoning.

At the same time, the Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police in the event of a person's search.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Lviv