In Odesa, 11,000 subscribers remain without electricity after enemy attacks

In Odesa, work continues to restore electricity supply after enemy attacks. About 11,000 subscribers are still without power. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

After an accident at one of the energy facilities, which has been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks, as of 7:00 PM, power has been restored to almost 9,000 consumers and critical infrastructure facilities where technically possible. About 11,000 subscribers are still without power. - Kiper reported.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, energy workers are working around the clock and continue the phased restoration of electricity supply.

