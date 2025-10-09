Russian attack on Chornomorsk, Odesa region: critical infrastructure damaged, casualties, no electricity

On Thursday, October 9, Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure and private homes in the Chornomorsk territorial community in Odesa region. This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev, according to UNN.

Details

There is no information about fatalities, but there are casualties. Currently, critical infrastructure is operating on generators.

There is no electricity supply in the community (except for the village of Burlacha Balka). DTEK specialists are already working on restoration. - the official wrote.

He also added that local authorities have begun deploying Invincibility Points.

In case of need, contact the Emergency Services. More detailed information, including the addresses of the points, will be provided later. - Huliaiev clarified.

Recall

On the night of October 9, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa region, civilian, energy, and port infrastructure were damaged, and oil containers caught fire.