In occupied Mariupol, a teenager is accused of "treason" - Lubinets

The Russian occupation administration in Mariupol is accusing a teenager of "state treason," violating norms of international humanitarian law. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Media reported on the detention of a Mariupol resident for alleged "state treason." The boy, born in 2008, is accused of communicating with Ukrainian state bodies. - Lubinets wrote.

He reminded that Russia systematically violates human rights in the temporarily occupied territories, including the rights of children.

"We remember the tragic situation of two young men from Berdyansk: Tigran Oganesyan and Mykyta Khanganov. They were accused by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation of allegedly preparing sabotage on the railway. They were charged with 'violating' an article of Russian legislation, and later the occupiers treacherously killed them. Each such case is another evidence of Russia's systemic policy of suppressing and intimidating the civilian population in the occupied territories. And in particular, their 'repressive machine' acts against children," the ombudsman emphasized.

In Skadovsk, occupiers use esports to agitate children for war - CNS

He noted that the persecution of minors, accusations without evidence, and the use of repression are gross violations of international humanitarian law, in particular the IV Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

"Russia must bear full responsibility for violating the rights of civilians, including children, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. I have sent information to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the SBU. The aggressor country must be held accountable for what it has done!" Lubinets called.

Occupiers send 400 minors from temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia to Russian regions - Center of National Resistance