Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In occupied Mariupol, a teenager is accused of "treason" - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Russian occupation administration in Mariupol is accusing a teenager born in 2008 of "treason" for communicating with Ukrainian state bodies. Ombudsman Lubinets called this a violation of international humanitarian law and sent the information to the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

In occupied Mariupol, a teenager is accused of "treason" - Lubinets

The Russian occupation administration in Mariupol is accusing a teenager of "state treason," violating norms of international humanitarian law. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Media reported on the detention of a Mariupol resident for alleged "state treason." The boy, born in 2008, is accused of communicating with Ukrainian state bodies.

- Lubinets wrote.

He reminded that Russia systematically violates human rights in the temporarily occupied territories, including the rights of children.

"We remember the tragic situation of two young men from Berdyansk: Tigran Oganesyan and Mykyta Khanganov. They were accused by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation of allegedly preparing sabotage on the railway. They were charged with 'violating' an article of Russian legislation, and later the occupiers treacherously killed them. Each such case is another evidence of Russia's systemic policy of suppressing and intimidating the civilian population in the occupied territories. And in particular, their 'repressive machine' acts against children," the ombudsman emphasized.

In Skadovsk, occupiers use esports to agitate children for war - CNS12.01.26, 16:51 • 3164 views

He noted that the persecution of minors, accusations without evidence, and the use of repression are gross violations of international humanitarian law, in particular the IV Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

"Russia must bear full responsibility for violating the rights of civilians, including children, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. I have sent information to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the SBU. The aggressor country must be held accountable for what it has done!" Lubinets called.

Occupiers send 400 minors from temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia to Russian regions - Center of National Resistance28.11.25, 05:06 • 4666 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Mariupol