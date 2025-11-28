The occupiers announced a new "program" under which more than 400 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that formally, this is supposedly part of an "interregional exchange" that includes walks along the Volga, sports activities, and visits to local museums.

However, behind the facade of tourist rhetoric lies another meaning - the systematic and controlled transfer of Ukrainian children deep into the territory of the Russian Federation. - the report says.

It is indicated that analysts record:

no transparency;

parents cannot influence the trip;

international structures are not allowed;

the occupiers do not provide legal grounds.

"Such 'exchanges' are not tourism. This is a way to separate children from their families, immerse them in the Russian information space, and create conditions for further assimilation. Russia masks the removal of children with the language of 'cultural exchange,' but the essence is the same - the systematic transfer of Ukrainian minors to controlled regions of the Russian Federation," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

Earlier this month, Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to Russia's Sakhalin Oblast under the guise of a "university shift."

Putin's party takes Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied Kherson region to Novorossiysk - CNS