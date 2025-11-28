Occupiers send 400 minors from temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia to Russian regions - Center of National Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers have announced a new program under which over 400 children from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl region. The program for further assimilation of minors is disguised as an "interregional exchange" that includes walks and sports activities.
The occupiers announced a new "program" under which more than 400 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that formally, this is supposedly part of an "interregional exchange" that includes walks along the Volga, sports activities, and visits to local museums.
However, behind the facade of tourist rhetoric lies another meaning - the systematic and controlled transfer of Ukrainian children deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.
It is indicated that analysts record:
- no transparency;
- parents cannot influence the trip;
- international structures are not allowed;
- the occupiers do not provide legal grounds.
"Such 'exchanges' are not tourism. This is a way to separate children from their families, immerse them in the Russian information space, and create conditions for further assimilation. Russia masks the removal of children with the language of 'cultural exchange,' but the essence is the same - the systematic transfer of Ukrainian minors to controlled regions of the Russian Federation," the CNS summarizes.
Recall
Earlier this month, Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to Russia's Sakhalin Oblast under the guise of a "university shift."
