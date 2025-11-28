Occupiers send 400 minors from temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia to Russian regions - Center of National Resistance

$42.300.10
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 16213 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 18093 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 28306 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 34533 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 20857 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 29740 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 22620 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14337 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17854 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
German Chancellor to try to persuade Trump to invite South Africa to G20 summit
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA
Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption law
Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - video
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 28309 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 34535 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 29740 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
Occupiers send 400 minors from temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia to Russian regions - Center of National Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The occupiers have announced a new program under which over 400 children from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl region. The program for further assimilation of minors is disguised as an "interregional exchange" that includes walks and sports activities.

Occupiers send 400 minors from temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia to Russian regions - Center of National Resistance

The occupiers announced a new "program" under which more than 400 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that formally, this is supposedly part of an "interregional exchange" that includes walks along the Volga, sports activities, and visits to local museums.

However, behind the facade of tourist rhetoric lies another meaning - the systematic and controlled transfer of Ukrainian children deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

- the report says.

It is indicated that analysts record:

  • no transparency;
    • parents cannot influence the trip;
      • international structures are not allowed;
        • the occupiers do not provide legal grounds.

          "Such 'exchanges' are not tourism. This is a way to separate children from their families, immerse them in the Russian information space, and create conditions for further assimilation. Russia masks the removal of children with the language of 'cultural exchange,' but the essence is the same - the systematic transfer of Ukrainian minors to controlled regions of the Russian Federation," the CNS summarizes.

          Recall

          Earlier this month, Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to Russia's Sakhalin Oblast under the guise of a "university shift."

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Society
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast