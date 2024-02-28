In Mykolaiv region, sappers destroyed warheads of a drone and X-59 missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Deminers destroy warheads from a downed enemy drone and an X-59 missile in Mykolaiv region.
In the Mykolaiv region, explosive experts neutralized the warheads of an enemy drone and X-59 missiles. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.
Details
Debris with warheads shot down by Ukrainian defenders was found in the field.
As a result of the fall, the munitions did not detonate, but they still posed a danger.
The sappers disconnected the warheads from the remains and destroyed the detonations using a controlled explosion method in compliance with all safety measures.
The Center for National Resistance tells how the FSB uses Ukrainians in its operations28.02.24, 00:17 • 30655 views