In Mykolaiv region, sappers destroyed warheads of a drone and X-59 missiles

In the Mykolaiv region, explosive experts neutralized the warheads of an enemy drone and X-59 missiles. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

Debris with warheads shot down by Ukrainian defenders was found in the field.

As a result of the fall, the munitions did not detonate, but they still posed a danger.

The sappers disconnected the warheads from the remains and destroyed the detonations using a controlled explosion method in compliance with all safety measures.

