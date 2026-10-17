In Moldova, Ukrainian border guards and a civilian who crossed the Dniester were detained

Employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were detained at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. According to preliminary data, they were attempting to detain a man, but the boat carrying them ended up on the opposite bank of the Dniester River. Moldovan border guards detained them there, the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova reported, as cited by UNN.

Details

As border guards of the neighboring country noted, the incident occurred on October 15 at around 15:00 near the village of Holoshnitsa in Moldova’s Soroca District, which borders Ukraine along the Dniester River.

It is reported that two Ukrainian border guards, while in a motorboat during the detention of a Ukrainian citizen who was attempting to swim across the Dniester toward Moldova, ended up with him on the opposite bank of the border river.

Videos later appeared online showing what were reportedly the same Ukrainian border guards beating the man with oars. The media report that the man was allegedly evading military service.

Local residents gathered on the opposite bank of the Dniester, and Moldovan law enforcement officers arrived later. An argument arose between the Ukrainian border guards and Moldovan civilians regarding the former’s actions.

This man didn’t flee for a good life. And you tried to drown him - one of the Moldovan citizens said, addressing one of the Ukrainian border guards.

The Moldovan border guards later detained their Ukrainian counterparts, as well as the Ukrainian civilian for crossing the border. At the same time, Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told Ukrainian media that while pursuing the man, the engine of the motorboat stalled because the river had become shallow, and the current carried the vessel, along with the border guards and the detainee, to the Moldovan bank.

We remind you

On Friday, October 16, Moldova recorded the fall and explosion of a drone amid reports of a possible violation of the country’s airspace.