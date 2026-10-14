In Lutsk, Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck a wholesale store: there are casualties, and people may have been inside

Illustrative photo

In Lutsk, a Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck the "YevroHurt" wholesale store on October 14; 6 people are known to have been injured, and there may have been people inside. Acting Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, as a result of the attack by an enemy jet-powered Shahed, civilian infrastructure in Lutsk has been damaged. In particular, the "YevroHurt" wholesale store selling European goods. As of now, 6 people are known to have been injured, 2 of them seriously. There were probably also people inside the pavilion - Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Romaniuk wrote.

According to him, all services are working at the scene. "Fire containment is ongoing," he noted.

Russian drone struck an oil depot in Lutsk, causing a fire, acting mayor says