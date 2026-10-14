In Lutsk, Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck a wholesale store: there are casualties, and people may have been inside

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
10:00 AM • 2342 views
For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine
09:20 AM • 7416 views
The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to fivePhoto
08:03 AM • 14256 views
Russia attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants — Koretskyi
07:48 AM • 17654 views
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²
06:24 AM • 23635 views
Zelenskyy's adviser confirmed that Starlink restrictions were imposed this night
06:00 AM • 23182 views
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 36739 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
05:00 AM • 22365 views
The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to an all-time high
October 14, 04:14 AM • 17757 views
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to threeVideo
October 13, 08:48 PM • 36663 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4.2m/s
63%
757mm
Popular news
Artificial intelligence is beginning to argue with humans - mediaOctober 14, 01:25 AM • 11079 views
Occupiers block the legal sale of fish in the Zaporizhzhia region — CNSOctober 14, 01:56 AM • 28894 views
Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian FederationOctober 14, 02:27 AM • 20845 views
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 years05:42 AM • 22302 views
Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce" 06:25 AM • 7614 views
Publications
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 36752 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 53897 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 73350 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can doOctober 13, 04:35 PM • 66408 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 64325 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Pope Leo XIV
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Great Britain
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 years05:42 AM • 22419 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 38181 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 39584 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 34371 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 38027 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system

In Lutsk, Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck a wholesale store: there are casualties, and people may have been inside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

In Lutsk, an enemy “Shahed” attack destroyed civilian infrastructure and sparked a fire. Six people were injured,\r\ntwo of them are in serious condition.

In Lutsk, Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck a wholesale store: there are casualties, and people may have been inside
Illustrative photo

In Lutsk, a Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck the "YevroHurt" wholesale store on October 14; 6 people are known to have been injured, and there may have been people inside. Acting Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, as a result of the attack by an enemy jet-powered Shahed, civilian infrastructure in Lutsk has been damaged. In particular, the "YevroHurt" wholesale store selling European goods. As of now, 6 people are known to have been injured, 2 of them seriously. There were probably also people inside the pavilion

- Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Romaniuk wrote.

According to him, all services are working at the scene. "Fire containment is ongoing," he noted.

Russian drone struck an oil depot in Lutsk, causing a fire, acting mayor says14.10.26, 08:50 • 2714 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Lutsk