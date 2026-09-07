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In Kyiv, the curfew will be shortened and public transport operating hours extended from September 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Starting September 10, the curfew in Kyiv will run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Public transport will operate for an additional hour.

In Kyiv, the curfew will be shortened and public transport operating hours extended from September 10

In Kyiv, the curfew will be shortened starting September 10. It will last from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Public transport will operate for one hour longer, while the schedules of restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping malls will not change. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN. 

Today, the Kyiv Defense Council adopted a decision in accordance with a government resolution and certain city initiatives regarding the functioning of municipal services amid the deteriorating security situation in the capital. The curfew will be shortened by one hour, in accordance with the government’s decision. It will run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. These changes will take effect at midnight on September 10. Accordingly, the operating hours of public transport in the capital will be extended by one hour

- Klitschko wrote.

He added that the operating hours of catering establishments, entertainment venues, and shopping malls would not change.

The mayor also reminded residents that, under decisions of the Kyiv Defense Council, the movement of transit heavy-goods vehicles during curfew has been permitted since September 3.

Also during curfew (because many trains are delayed), the city will organize four bus routes to transport people from the central railway station.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes adapting the operation of the state, economy, and infrastructure to the new tactics of Russian terror. In particular, air-raid alerts are being divided by threat level into yellow and red, while in Kyiv it is proposed to review the curfew hours and metro operating hours.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv