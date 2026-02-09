In Kyiv region, a kindergarten teacher is suspected of abusing children: she restricted access to food, water, and medical care

$43.050.09
Exclusive
04:18 PM
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power
February 9, 06:57 AM
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia
February 9, 09:47 AM
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
12:30 PM
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicion
01:13 PM
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
02:55 PM
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
12:30 PM
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
February 8, 07:00 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
UNN Lite
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
03:48 PM
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
03:11 PM
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
In Kyiv region, a kindergarten teacher is suspected of abusing children: she restricted access to food, water, and medical care

Kyiv

 • 90 views

In the Kyiv region, a foster parent of a family-type orphanage is suspected of abusing five children by restricting their access to food, water, and medical care. The affected children have been placed in a new orphanage, and the foster parent faces up to 15 years in prison.

In Kyiv region, a kindergarten teacher is suspected of abusing children: she restricted access to food, water, and medical care

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a woman who had been abusing children in a family-type orphanage for several years. According to the investigation, she subjected five minors to physical and psychological violence, for which she faces up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

In the Brovary region, a 50-year-old offender systematically committed physical and psychological violence against minor children deprived of parental care. For her actions, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

- the report says.

Law enforcement officers established that during 2023–2024, the suspect, acting as a foster mother in a family-type orphanage, together with another currently unidentified person, subjected five children aged 3 to 14 to physical and psychological violence.

The perpetrator humiliated their dignity, inflicted physical pain and moral suffering, and restricted their access to food, drinking water, education, and medical care.

In addition, the investigation documented facts of illegal deprivation of liberty of children, forcing them to physical labor, and exploiting the vulnerable state of minors.

Currently, all affected children have been placed in a new family-type orphanage in the Kalynivka territorial community, where they are provided with the necessary assistance and proper care.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 127 (torture), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping), and Part 3 of Article 149 (human trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Unsanitary conditions and expired products: five children removed from unsanitary living conditions in Khmelnytskyi region
30.01.26, 14:09

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Brovary Raion
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast