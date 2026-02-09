In Kyiv region, a kindergarten teacher is suspected of abusing children: she restricted access to food, water, and medical care

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a woman who had been abusing children in a family-type orphanage for several years. According to the investigation, she subjected five minors to physical and psychological violence, for which she faces up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

In the Brovary region, a 50-year-old offender systematically committed physical and psychological violence against minor children deprived of parental care. For her actions, she faces up to 15 years in prison. - the report says.

Law enforcement officers established that during 2023–2024, the suspect, acting as a foster mother in a family-type orphanage, together with another currently unidentified person, subjected five children aged 3 to 14 to physical and psychological violence.

The perpetrator humiliated their dignity, inflicted physical pain and moral suffering, and restricted their access to food, drinking water, education, and medical care.

In addition, the investigation documented facts of illegal deprivation of liberty of children, forcing them to physical labor, and exploiting the vulnerable state of minors.

Currently, all affected children have been placed in a new family-type orphanage in the Kalynivka territorial community, where they are provided with the necessary assistance and proper care.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 127 (torture), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping), and Part 3 of Article 149 (human trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

