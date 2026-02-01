In Kyiv, over 1,500 apartment buildings have been connected to heating, another 1,000 are not yet connected - Klitschko
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past night, more than 1,500 apartment buildings in Kyiv have been connected to heating. Currently, 1,000 buildings remain without heat.
Over the past night, more than 1,500 apartment buildings in Kyiv, which were left without heating due to an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system, were connected to the heating supply. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Details
At the same time, 1,000 buildings currently remain without heating.
Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to restore heat to Kyiv residents' apartments
Recall
Kyiv Mayor announced the restoration of water supply in all districts of the capital.
At the same time, the situation with electricity supply in the Kyiv region has stabilized, and the region is returning to schedules.