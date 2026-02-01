In Kyiv, over 1,500 apartment buildings have been connected to heating, another 1,000 are not yet connected - Klitschko

$42.850.00
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 21083 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 39768 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 29251 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 29023 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 24681 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 15454 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13566 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7448 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11935 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian dronesJanuary 31, 09:59 PM • 7510 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 22444 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 12919 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 8848 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 5432 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
January 31, 10:00 AM • 41980 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 06:21 PM • 71297 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 50666 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 56212 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 58233 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 1628 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 22396 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 25757 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 28996 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 29742 views
In Kyiv, over 1,500 apartment buildings have been connected to heating, another 1,000 are not yet connected - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Over the past night, more than 1,500 apartment buildings in Kyiv have been connected to heating. Currently, 1,000 buildings remain without heat.

In Kyiv, over 1,500 apartment buildings have been connected to heating, another 1,000 are not yet connected - Klitschko

Over the past night, more than 1,500 apartment buildings in Kyiv, which were left without heating due to an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system, were connected to the heating supply. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Details

At the same time, 1,000 buildings currently remain without heating.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to restore heat to Kyiv residents' apartments

- Klitschko noted.

Recall

Kyiv Mayor announced the restoration of water supply in all districts of the capital.

At the same time, the situation with electricity supply in the Kyiv region has stabilized, and the region is returning to schedules. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

