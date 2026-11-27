In Kyiv, various scenarios are being worked out in case of a prolonged absence of electricity, heating and water. This was stated by Andriy Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, during a telethon on November 27, UNN reports.

We are working out various scenarios, both with the Cabinet of Ministers and internally—with the district administrations and the city council—including various scenarios involving the absence of electricity for several days, as well as heating and water supply. We are currently working out various algorithms. We are preparing various Points of Invincibility with different features: water delivery and the operation of water-pumping complexes in case of a lack of water supply - Tkachov said.

He recalled that more than 1,500 Points of Invincibility are operating in the capital. Additional ones will be set up if necessary.

To remind you

Ukraine has decided to launch a single digital platform where people will be able to report outages of electricity, heating and water supply.

Ukraine is preparing water shutdown schedules in case of accidents at sewage treatment plants