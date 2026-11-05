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In Kyiv, young man stole SUV worth UAH 3.5 million from outside car dealership and drove 500 meters - he now faces up to 12 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The young man is suspected of taking an unlocked Volkswagen Touareg from a car dealership parking lot and driving about 500 meters. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Kyiv, young man stole SUV worth UAH 3.5 million from outside car dealership and drove 500 meters - he now faces up to 12 years in prison

In Kyiv, an 18-year-old man was detained after stealing an SUV worth almost UAH 3.5 million from a car dealership parking lot. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv on November 5, UNN writes.

Details

It was established that the dealership's employees had prepared a Volkswagen Touareg for demonstration to potential buyers the previous day, so they left the vehicle unlocked with the engine running for a while.

While walking down the street, an 18-year-old resident of Vinnytsia, who had come to the capital to earn money, saw the SUV, got behind the wheel, and drove away. On the way, he picked up two underage friends, and after driving about 500 meters, stopped the vehicle and left it on the roadside.

Police detained the offender, found the vehicle, and returned it to the dealership employees.

The young man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unlawful seizure of a vehicle. For the offense, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

For the duration of the pretrial investigation, the court imposed round-the-clock house arrest on the suspect as a preventive measure.

In Kyiv, a man detonated a grenade in a high-rise building — he was detained with the involvement of KORD04.11.26, 10:54 • 4300 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Kyiv