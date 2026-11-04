In Kyiv, a man detonated a grenade in a high-rise building — he was detained with the involvement of KORD

In Kyiv, a man detonated a live grenade in a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district during a dispute with an acquaintance over money. He was detained. The Kyiv Police Department reported this on November 4, UNN writes.

Details

At around 12:30 a.m., Kyiv police received a report of an explosion in one of the residential buildings on Zodchykh Street.

As law enforcement officers established at the scene, "the day before, a dispute arose between a 33-year-old Kyiv resident and his 34-year-old friend — a resident of the building — over a debt of 3,000 hryvnias."

"In order to make the debtor return the money sooner, the suspect came to his apartment at night, took a live grenade from his pocket and threw it under the door," police said.

The explosion damaged the apartment’s entrance door and the walls of the common corridor. No one was injured.

The suspect’s whereabouts were established, and he was detained with the support of KORD special forces.

Investigators notified the detainee that he was suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 4 of Article 296 — hooliganism involving the use of an object prepared in advance to cause injury, as well as Part 1 of Article 263 — the illegal acquisition, carrying and storage of live ammunition without the permit required by law.

The suspect faces up to seven years in prison for the offense.

In Kyiv, an intoxicated man decided to fire shots from a balcony for "entertainment"; he was detained, police say