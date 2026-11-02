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In Kyiv, an intoxicated man decided to fire shots from a balcony for "entertainment"; he was detained, police say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

An intoxicated Kyiv resident fired at least five shots in the courtyard of a residential building. Police seized a traumatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition.

In Kyiv, an intoxicated man decided to fire shots from a balcony for "entertainment"; he was detained, police say

In Kyiv, a man opened fire from the balcony of an apartment in the capital’s Borshchahivka district; the intoxicated suspect was detained. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv on November 2, UNN writes.

The Kyiv resident, while intoxicated, decided to "have some fun" and fired at least five shots from a pistol into the courtyard of the building. Fortunately, no one was injured

- the police reported.

The police received a report of the incident at around 6:00 p.m. Police special forces and an investigative and operational team promptly arrived at the scene.

The police detained the offender. During a search, they seized a traumatic-action pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition for it.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism involving the use of an object prepared in advance to inflict bodily harm. The article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

In Ternopil, a man shot at a minor near a school18.10.26, 23:40 • 9296 views

Julia Shramko

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