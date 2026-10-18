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In Ternopil, a man shot at a minor near a school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

In a Ternopil park, a man, apparently intoxicated, shot at a minor passerby. The victim was hospitalized, and the shooter was detained.

In Ternopil, a man shot at a minor near a school

Gunfire broke out in Ternopil on the evening of Sunday, October 18, in a public garden near School No. 21. This was reported by the local channel "20 Khvylyn," UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that, according to preliminary information from the patrol police, a man, apparently intoxicated, shot a minor passerby. The victim was taken to a medical facility, and the shooter was detained.

Readers reported the shooting in the public garden on Lepkoho Street, near School No. 21 in Ternopil, on October 18. According to them, one person was wounded. The Patrol Police Department in Ternopil region confirmed the shooting. They added that an investigative and operational team from the regional Main Directorate of the National Police was working at the scene

- the article says.

It is indicated that at 21:43, police received a report that an unknown man, apparently intoxicated, had shot at a passerby with what was possibly a traumatic weapon.

The offender shouted and behaved erratically

- said Vitaliya Shchupliak, a senior inspector with the Patrol Police Department in Ternopil region.

She added that police had detained the offender. Patrol officers are with the minor victim at a medical facility; he has bodily injuries. 

Recall

On October 13, it became known that in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, a man had fired a shot in a park while checking whether a starter pistol was working properly. He was detained, and the weapon was seized.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil