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In Kharkiv, Hyundai and Toyota drivers exchanged gunfire after a conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Kharkiv, the drivers of a Hyundai and a Toyota shot at each other’s vehicles following a road-rage incident. All participants have been identified.

In Kharkiv, Hyundai and Toyota drivers exchanged gunfire after a conflict

On Friday, October 16, a shooting occurred in Kharkiv as a result of a conflict between road users. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a conflict arose between the drivers of Hyundai and Toyota vehicles while they were driving along Virynska Street.

Unknown individuals who were in the Hyundai fired shots at the other vehicle. In response, the individuals in the Toyota also opened fire

- law enforcement officers stated.

Later, the Hyundai driver began driving on, but the Toyota driver continued the pursuit. Eventually, the vehicles stopped on Shevchenko Street.

The police further reported that an investigative and operational team went to the scene.

All participants in the incident have been identified. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident

 - the Main Directorate of the National Police stated.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, a court ordered a preventive measure for a 45-year-old former clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, who was detained on suspicion of the intentional murder of three people and attempted murder of two others.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Kharkiv