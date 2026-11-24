A road traffic accident occurred in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on the evening of Monday, November 23. The report was issued by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that at 19:52, an accident was reported on Samiila Kishky Street.

As a result of a collision between a Hyundai passenger car and an ambulance, the medics’ vehicle overturned. The injured ambulance driver was handed over to medical personnel before rescuers from the unit arrived. Work was carried out to wash fuel off the roadway - the statement reads.

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the accident. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing its causes.

Let us remind you

In Khmelnytskyi region, a 29-year-old driver was sentenced to 8 years in prison for a fatal accident in which five members of one family were killed, including two children aged 9 and 15.

Traffic accident on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway: the driver of the tanker that overturned and caught fire was killed