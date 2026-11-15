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Traffic accident on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway: the driver of the tanker that overturned and caught fire was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

In Boryspil district, the driver of a DAF lost control and crashed into a guardrail. The truck overturned and caught fire; the driver was killed.

Traffic accident on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway: the driver of the tanker that overturned and caught fire was killed

Police are investigating a fatal road accident that occurred in Boryspil district involving a DAF truck with a tanker. After colliding with a guardrail, the vehicle overturned and caught fire. This is reported by the Kyiv region police, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, the accident occurred on November 14, at approximately 8:35 p.m., at the 115th kilometer of the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway, near the village of Bohdanivka.

Law enforcement officers established that the 40-year-old driver of a DAF tractor-trailer with a tanker, traveling toward Kharkiv, lost control and struck a metal guardrail. As a result of the collision, the vehicle overturned, after which the gas condensate being transported in the tanker caught fire. Unfortunately, the truck driver died at the scene as a result of the accident

- the post says.

Investigators from the Boryspil District Police Department launched a pretrial investigation into a violation of traffic safety rules that caused the victim's death (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We remind you

On Saturday, November 14, a truck transporting gas condensate overturned and caught fire on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway near Yahotyn. The driver of the DAF truck lost control and collided with a guardrail, after which the vehicle overturned and caught fire.

Alla Kiosak

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