In Kupiansk, the Russians killed a civilian
Kyiv • UNN
A 41-year-old man died as a result of an artillery shelling of the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk on March 8. During the attack, a school and residential buildings were also damaged.
A civilian was killed as a result of enemy artillery shelling in Kupiansk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram, as reported by UNN.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime that resulted in a person's death (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, on March 8 at around 15:00, the Russian army carried out artillery shelling of the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district.
A 41-year-old man was killed while walking down the street. A school and residential buildings were damaged
It is noted that prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and necessary measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.
Recall
As a result of the Russian attack on Dobropillia, 11 people were killed, and 47 were injured, including 7 children. Eight five-story buildings, a shopping center, and 30 cars were damaged, with some buildings almost completely burned down.
As a result of attacks by the occupiers in the Kherson region, one man was killed by a drone strike. Four other civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks.
In the Donetsk region, as a result of 5 aerial bomb strikes by Russian troops on Kostiantynivka, 4 local residents were injured, and 7 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, and administrative buildings were damaged.
