Russians struck a meat processing plant in Kharkiv region with drones: three dead, seven injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack by 4 Shahed drones on the meat processing plant in Bohodukhiv, a fire broke out and production workshops were damaged. Three civilians were killed, 7 people were injured, and other attacks by the Russian Federation in the region were also recorded.
As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation with 4 drones on the territory of the meat processing plant in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, a fire broke out, production workshops were damaged, three civilian men were killed, and another 7 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Synegubov on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.
01:40, city of Bohodukhiv. As a result of the strike by 4 UAVs (type "Shahed") on the territory of the meat processing plant, a fire broke out and production workshops and garages were damaged. Three civilian men were killed, and another 7 people were injured.
"As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire broke out, and after its extinguishment, the bodies of three deceased men were found in the ruins," - added the National Police.
Synegubov noted that one charred body was removed from under the rubble, and an examination is ongoing.
He also reported that at 04:25, the Russian aviation carried out airstrikes with three guided bombs on open land near the village of Dovzhik. No information about destruction or casualties has been received.
In addition, Synegubov spoke about the attacks by the Russian Federation on March 7:
- 23:50, Chuhuiv district, village of Pechenihy. As a result of the shelling, the utility building of the Pechenihy outpatient clinic was damaged. A house and a car were on fire. A civilian man was injured but refused hospitalization.
- 16:45, Bohodukhiv district, outside the village of Dovzhik. Two enemy KABs hit open territory.
- 16:45, Bohodukhiv district, outside the village of Odnorobivka. One KAB hit open territory. No information about casualties or destruction has been received.
- 11:43, city of Kharkiv, Slobidsky district. As a result of the fall of a UAV of the type "Molniya", a non-residential building was damaged.
