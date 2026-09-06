In Khmelnytskyi, the clearance of the rubble of a building following an attack by Russian UAVs has been completed

In Khmelnytskyi, rescuers completed the clearing of rubble from the building hit by a Russian UAV on the night of September 6. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The number of people injured in the attack was 7. A Russian drone damaged an apartment building. In one of the entrances, the stairs and floors were destroyed, and windows were also shattered.

Rescuers extinguished the fire, cleared the rubble and assisted residents. A State Emergency Service Invincibility Point has been set up at the site. The enemy also attacked enterprises in Khmelnytskyi district—fires that broke out were extinguished —the statement said.

To remind you

Over the day on September 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel.