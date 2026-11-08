In Khmelnytskyi, a grenade exploded in a man’s hands: police are investigating the circumstances

Today, November 8, a grenade exploded in the Rakove neighborhood of Khmelnytskyi. A man was injured in the incident. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi region police, reports UNN.

Details

The police received a report about a man with a grenade at around 3:20 p.m.

According to preliminary information, the ammunition exploded directly in the man's hand. He sustained bodily injuries.

The police officers who arrived at the scene provided the victim with first aid.

An investigative and operational team is currently working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the explosion.

In the Kyiv region, a 14-year-old girl and two adults died due to a generator operating in a basement