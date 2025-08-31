In Kherson region, a man was killed and numerous damages were inflicted as a result of massive shelling

$41.260.00
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 14139 views
Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'August 31, 01:43 AM • 7950 views
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitalsAugust 31, 02:01 AM • 10413 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 12746 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 4594 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 10833 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 6314 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 95666 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 225050 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 227506 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 319852 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
August 29, 12:17 PM • 268634 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 106946 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239756 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263124 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260286 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240343 views
In Kherson region, a man was killed and numerous damages were inflicted as a result of massive shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

As a result of massive shelling in Kherson region, a 74-year-old man was killed, and eight more people were injured, including three law enforcement officers. Private houses, a garage, and cars were damaged.

In Kherson region, a man was killed and numerous damages were inflicted as a result of massive shelling

The Russian army massively shelled the Kherson region. As a result, one person died, eight were wounded, including three law enforcement officers, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

As a result of the shelling, numerous objects were damaged: private houses, a garage, cars. During the day, the occupiers shelled a park area in the Central district of Kherson with artillery. As a result of the attack, a 74-year-old man who was on the street died.

- reported the police.

In the morning, in Dudchany, Russian invaders attacked a local resident's house with an FPV drone. The 61-year-old owner of the house was injured.

In Naddnipryanske, three police officers were injured as a result of an attack by an attack drone.

Addition

Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 33 times, causing two deaths and injuries. Residential buildings and infrastructure in several settlements were damaged.

The Russian army carried out 100 shellings of 36 settlements in Sumy region, one person was wounded. In Chernihiv region, 57 shellings of 24 settlements were recorded, a farm and an administrative building were damaged.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Kherson