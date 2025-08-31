In Kherson region, a man was killed and numerous damages were inflicted as a result of massive shelling

The Russian army massively shelled the Kherson region. As a result, one person died, eight were wounded, including three law enforcement officers, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

As a result of the shelling, numerous objects were damaged: private houses, a garage, cars. During the day, the occupiers shelled a park area in the Central district of Kherson with artillery. As a result of the attack, a 74-year-old man who was on the street died. - reported the police.

In the morning, in Dudchany, Russian invaders attacked a local resident's house with an FPV drone. The 61-year-old owner of the house was injured.

In Naddnipryanske, three police officers were injured as a result of an attack by an attack drone.

Addition

Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 33 times, causing two deaths and injuries. Residential buildings and infrastructure in several settlements were damaged.

The Russian army carried out 100 shellings of 36 settlements in Sumy region, one person was wounded. In Chernihiv region, 57 shellings of 24 settlements were recorded, a farm and an administrative building were damaged.