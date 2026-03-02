$43.100.11
02:18 PM • 2592 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 6690 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 4812 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 8348 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 12576 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 22108 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15294 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39427 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72470 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 66756 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building, a 10-year-old child was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A 10-year-old girl suffered severe stress.

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building, a 10-year-old child was injured

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit an apartment building, and a 10-year-old child was injured, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy struck with a UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, a Russian drone hit an apartment building," Syniehubov wrote.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, a child was injured

- the head of the RMA later reported.

According to him, "medics provided assistance to a 10-year-old girl who suffered severe stress."

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, enemy attacks targeted Kharkiv - Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi districts - and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured (in Kharkiv, women aged 75, 69, and 53 suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Vilshany, a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman suffered stress; in the village of Husynka, a 74-year-old man was wounded).

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv