In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building, a 10-year-old child was injured

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit an apartment building, and a 10-year-old child was injured, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy struck with a UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, a Russian drone hit an apartment building," Syniehubov wrote.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, a child was injured - the head of the RMA later reported.

According to him, "medics provided assistance to a 10-year-old girl who suffered severe stress."

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, enemy attacks targeted Kharkiv - Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi districts - and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured (in Kharkiv, women aged 75, 69, and 53 suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Vilshany, a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman suffered stress; in the village of Husynka, a 74-year-old man was wounded).