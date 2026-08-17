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In Izmail, Russian agent detained for preparing series of terrorist attacks using bombs with nuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

SBU counterintelligence officers prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Odesa Oblast by detaining a 27-year-old agent of the Russian Federation. At the enemy’s direction, the woman made three explosive devices and planned to blow up a vehicles belonging to the Defense Forces.

In Izmail, Russian agent detained for preparing series of terrorist attacks using bombs with nuts

In Odesa region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks near administrative buildings in the region using IEDs was exposed, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Counterintelligence officers and investigators of the Security Service prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Odesa region. As a result of comprehensive measures, a Russian agent was detained in Izmail. At the enemy’s behest, she was preparing to blow up vehicles belonging to the Defense Forces near administrative buildings of Ukrainian military personnel and law enforcement officers

- the Security Service reported.

The investigation established that "the suspect is a 27-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region who came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers through Telegram channels offering "easy money" jobs."

"After being recruited, the perpetrator arrived in the port city, where she rented an apartment and received instructions from the Russians on making three improvised explosive devices (IEDs). For remote activation, the suspect equipped each bomb with mobile phones and electric detonators, and also filled them with metal nuts to increase their destructive effect," the Security Service stated, showing photos of pots filled with nuts.

At the same time, the enemy accomplice, the Security Service noted, conducted additional reconnaissance near defense-related institutions in the city and photographed and videotaped vehicles belonging to the Defense Forces parked nearby.

"Using this data, the occupiers were able to plan potential terrorist attacks and special information operations," the security agency noted.

"Security Service officers exposed the enemy’s plan in advance and detained the agent when she had prepared an IED disguised in a bag and was waiting for instructions from her handler regarding where to place the bomb," the Security Service reported.

During the search, mobile phones, as well as two ready-made explosives and components for IEDs, were seized from her, according to the report.

The suspect was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit a terrorist act).

The perpetrator is being held in custody without the possibility of bail. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Terrorist attack prevented in the center of Rivne, Russian agent disguised in military uniform and wanted to blow up a pot with nuts - SBU12.03.26, 10:09 • 10680 views

Julia Shramko

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