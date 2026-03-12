Terrorist attack prevented in the center of Rivne, Russian agent disguised as a military man and wanted to blow up a pot with nuts - SBU

$43.980.1150.930.10
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
The defeat of Russian diplomacy and the reliance on terror became the main outcome of the year after the peace initiatives in Jeddah – SybihaMarch 11, 11:20 PM • 21364 views
War in Iran threatens European economy with inflation rising above 3%March 11, 11:42 PM • 6568 views
Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company StrykerMarch 12, 12:00 AM • 11541 views
UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countriesMarch 12, 12:18 AM • 5218 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 22280 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 33564 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 38504 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 42357 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 73574 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 78968 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Israel
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 30570 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 20336 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 20052 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 22087 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 34280 views
Terrorist attack prevented in the center of Rivne, Russian agent disguised as a military man and wanted to blow up a pot with nuts - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

The SBU detained a drug-addicted Zhytomyr resident for a homemade bomb near a coffee shop in the park. The perpetrator faces 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Terrorist attack prevented in the center of Rivne, Russian agent disguised as a military man and wanted to blow up a pot with nuts - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a new terrorist attack in the center of Rivne; to conceal his actions, the Russian agent wore a military uniform when heading to the site of the planned explosion of a homemade bomb in a pot with nuts, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Security Service prevented a new attempt by the Rashists to commit a terrorist act in Rivne. Thanks to preemptive actions, the SBU detained the Russian agent "red-handed" when he planted a homemade bomb near a cafe in the central park and then tried to flee the scene.

- reported the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the order from Russia was carried out by a drug-addicted resident of Zhytomyr recruited by the enemy. The individual, it is noted, came to the attention of the Rashists while searching for "money for a dose" in Telegram channels.

"Subsequently, the recruited agent was 'dispatched' by the occupiers to Rivne. There, he settled in a rented apartment, where, following the instructions of Russian special services, he manufactured an improvised explosive device (IED). It was established that the perpetrator disguised the explosive in a pot and equipped it with nuts to enhance its destructive effect," the SBU reported.

According to the SBU, "after planting the IED, the occupiers planned to detonate it remotely using a call to a mobile phone that was taped to the bomb."

According to the case materials, to conceal his actions, "the individual wore a military uniform when heading to the site of the planned terrorist attack."

During the search, according to the SBU, "a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him."

The individual was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 258 (complicity in preparing a terrorist act, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons); Part 2 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Terrorist attack in Lviv has already claimed two lives - a National Guard serviceman died in the hospital04.03.26, 10:58 • 5712 views

