Terrorist attack prevented in the center of Rivne, Russian agent disguised as a military man and wanted to blow up a pot with nuts - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a new terrorist attack in the center of Rivne; to conceal his actions, the Russian agent wore a military uniform when heading to the site of the planned explosion of a homemade bomb in a pot with nuts, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Security Service prevented a new attempt by the Rashists to commit a terrorist act in Rivne. Thanks to preemptive actions, the SBU detained the Russian agent "red-handed" when he planted a homemade bomb near a cafe in the central park and then tried to flee the scene. - reported the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the order from Russia was carried out by a drug-addicted resident of Zhytomyr recruited by the enemy. The individual, it is noted, came to the attention of the Rashists while searching for "money for a dose" in Telegram channels.

"Subsequently, the recruited agent was 'dispatched' by the occupiers to Rivne. There, he settled in a rented apartment, where, following the instructions of Russian special services, he manufactured an improvised explosive device (IED). It was established that the perpetrator disguised the explosive in a pot and equipped it with nuts to enhance its destructive effect," the SBU reported.

According to the SBU, "after planting the IED, the occupiers planned to detonate it remotely using a call to a mobile phone that was taped to the bomb."

According to the case materials, to conceal his actions, "the individual wore a military uniform when heading to the site of the planned terrorist attack."

During the search, according to the SBU, "a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him."

The individual was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 258 (complicity in preparing a terrorist act, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons); Part 2 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Terrorist attack in Lviv has already claimed two lives - a National Guard serviceman died in the hospital