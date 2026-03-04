Terrorist attack in Lviv has already claimed two lives - a National Guard serviceman died in the hospital

$43.450.22
50.460.14
uken
09:19 AM • 112 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 26885 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 54915 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 45626 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 51698 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 51360 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 29889 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 26537 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25121 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35205 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.3m/s
68%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on US Consulate in Dubai: State Department reveals detailsMarch 4, 12:11 AM • 10880 views
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 14005 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 12780 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 17780 views
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 7074 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 55349 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 77839 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 76671 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 130558 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 91623 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Dubai
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 19892 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 28212 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 32765 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 41228 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 47669 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Heating

Terrorist attack in Lviv has already claimed two lives - a National Guard serviceman died in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

In Lviv, 30-year-old National Guard serviceman Yosyf Pavlynskyi, who was injured during the terrorist attack, died. He was helping to create a safe perimeter when the second explosion occurred.

Terrorist attack in Lviv has already claimed two lives - a National Guard serviceman died in the hospital

A 30-year-old National Guard serviceman who was injured during a terrorist attack died in Lviv, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we have another loss after the terrorist attack in Lviv. 30-year-old National Guard of Ukraine serviceman Yosyp Pavlynskyi died in the hospital.

- Mayor Sadovyi announced.

According to the mayor, that evening, the National Guard serviceman arrived at the scene of the explosion with other services. He helped push people back and create a safe perimeter. It was at that moment that the second explosion occurred.

"Yosyp was from the village of Bakivtsi in the Lviv region. He is survived by his wife and young daughter. Sincere condolences to the family. The community of Lviv mourns with you," Sadovyi noted.

Recall

On the night of February 22, explosions occurred near the "Magnus" shopping center in Lviv. As a result of the detonation of improvised explosive devices, 23-year-old police officer Viktoria Shpylka died. Another 25 people were injured.

The Security Service and the National Police detained a suspect in the terrorist attack within 10 hours after a series of explosions.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Marriage
National Police of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv