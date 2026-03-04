Terrorist attack in Lviv has already claimed two lives - a National Guard serviceman died in the hospital

A 30-year-old National Guard serviceman who was injured during a terrorist attack died in Lviv, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we have another loss after the terrorist attack in Lviv. 30-year-old National Guard of Ukraine serviceman Yosyp Pavlynskyi died in the hospital. - Mayor Sadovyi announced.

According to the mayor, that evening, the National Guard serviceman arrived at the scene of the explosion with other services. He helped push people back and create a safe perimeter. It was at that moment that the second explosion occurred.

"Yosyp was from the village of Bakivtsi in the Lviv region. He is survived by his wife and young daughter. Sincere condolences to the family. The community of Lviv mourns with you," Sadovyi noted.

Recall

On the night of February 22, explosions occurred near the "Magnus" shopping center in Lviv. As a result of the detonation of improvised explosive devices, 23-year-old police officer Viktoria Shpylka died. Another 25 people were injured.

The Security Service and the National Police detained a suspect in the terrorist attack within 10 hours after a series of explosions.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail.